To be so talented – Material Girls bring home the ribbons

Christmas block of the month quilt Sandy Funkhauser, wall hanging. Nancy Myers, bargello quilt Paula Saunders, embellished shirt and table runner Lucy Rees, flower applique quilted wall hanging Champions: Lucy Rees and Paula Saunders, Reserve Division Champions.

Sandi Price

Once again, members of the Material Girls at Robson Ranch Texas brought home ribbons from the North Texas State Fair in Denton. Among the awards this year were two Reserve Division Champions, 13 blue ribbons and one red ribbon.

Lucy Rees and Paula Saunders won a Reserve Division Champion ribbon for a second year. Lucy has shown items in the fair for the past four years and this year’s “Dear Daughter” quilt was made for her granddaughter who has it on her bed. Lucy also scored three other blue ribbons this year. Paula, a two-year veteran of the fair entered a knit shirt embellished with crystals. Her second entry, a table runner with embroidery/applique quilting, was a blue-ribbon winner.

Sue Halstead had four entries that added up to four blue ribbons. Marguerite Rose has been entering the Fair since 2002 and has won three Grand Champions, four Reserve Champions, 26 blue ribbons and 29 red ribbons. This year she entered her “Quote Quilt,” which won a blue ribbon. Kathy Marrou won a blue for her block quilt and Nancy Myers won a blue ribbon for her bargello quilt. Vickie Batten won a blue for her block of the month Christmas quilt.