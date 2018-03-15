Vicki Baker

Travel with Road Runners and come home with great memories.

April 23-25: Fiesta San Antonio

Experience the unique Fiesta celebration and the city’s 300 year anniversary along the San Antonio’s Riverwalk. This fun-filled trip includes accommodations at the Holiday Inn on the Riverwalk. Enjoy dining at the Iron Cactus and delight in the floats, music, and one-of-a-kind experience of the Texas Cavaliers River Parade with riverside seats. Visit the Market Square-El Mercado, the largest Mexican market in the US, with its restaurants, shops, and produce stands. Enjoy a guided city tour and a relaxing beautiful Riverwalk Cruise. Heading home, be treated to a Tour and Tasting at the Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard, one of the first commercial olive orchards in Texas and shopping and lunch in quaint Gruene, Texas, listed in the National Register of Historic Places. This promises to be a special travel experience with its own unique flavor.

Price: $621 per person (double occupancy)

May 15-16: “Fixer Upper Fever” Trip to Magnolia Silos and Waco

There’s a little something for everyone at the Silos. Visit Magnolia Market at the Silos, Magnolia Seed and Supply, Silos Baking Co., and The Garden. Continue to Harp Designs, Hillcrest Estate, Magnolia House, Magnolia Table, and JDH Iron Designs. Enjoy leisure time along the Brazos River and Indian Springs Park. Wine tasting and dinner at Cameron Park Zoo Aquarium with Valley Mills Vineyards wines. Visit the Dr. Pepper and Texas Rangers Museums. Stop at the Homestead Heritage Community with lunch at the onsite café.

Price: $ 359 per person (double occupancy)

September 13-19: Big Bend Country

Venture into the wide-open spaces of Big Bend National Park along with specially planned visits to Midland, Fort Davis, and San Antonio. More than 800,000 acres of rugged Chihuahuan Desert wilderness, Big Bend is the only National Park containing an entire mountain range – the Chisos. Experience the area’s rich history at the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, Presidential Museum in Fort Stockton, and stargazing party at the McDonald Observatory. Tour Big Bend National Park. Lunch in Terlingua. Enjoy a two-night stay at the Lajitas Golf Resort. While heading home visit the Alamo in San Antonio and lunch in Gruene.

September 22- October 6: Indulgence of Eastern Canada Land Tour and Cruise

Explore Canada both by land and sea. With Insight Vacations the first seven nights will be spent in the most luxurious hotels in eastern Canada. Visit Toronto, Niagara Falls, Kingston, Ottawa, Quebec, and Montreal. You will then have a choice of leaving the tour or continuing on a luxurious Holland American seven-day cruise. We’ll leave from Quebec City and sail down the picturesque St Lawrence River. Ports of call will be Victorian Charlottetown, Sydney, Nova Scotia, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Bar Harbor, Maine, and Boston.

Price: $5550 per person (ocean view); $6500 per person (verandah) plus air

Just a reminder, for trips like these and many others, you must be a Road Runner member. Please visit our website at www.rrrrclub.com. v