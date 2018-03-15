Vietnam era veterans honored by SOT

Dianne Edmondson

Did you or someone you love serve our country between November 1955 and March 1975? If so, those individuals are a part of the Vietnam Era and the Robson Ranch Support Our Troops group held a special recognition for about 60 such veterans at its February meeting. The veterans were recognized by name and dates of service and presented with a beautiful commemorative lapel pin thanking them for their Vietnam Era service. The pins were donated by the Ft. Worth chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and were presented by its immediate past President Mike Connelley, retired US Army, and Bill Moore, SOT 2nd Vice President and Navy veteran. Following the presentation, all those attending gave a standing ovation to these heroes whose service ranged from two to 38 years in the military.

Our annual Military Guest golf tournament for troops will be on May 4. Troops from several North Texas locations will be invited to play at no charge at the event. The guests will arrive on May 3, staying in homes here on the Ranch. About 100 volunteers are needed so people wishing to act as home hosts or potluck dinner hosts for the military guests or to help in other ways for the tournament should contact Donna Chabot, at 262-0366. Robson golfers also are needed and donations are being accepted now to provide a Robson Ranch golf shirt for each military guest and spouse.

Currently SOT supports 82 service men and women (nine deployed and 73 non-deployed) related to RR residents, including deployments in Afghanistan (1), Germany (2), Korea (2), Safe Waters (1), Combat Waters (1), Okinawa (1) and Europe (1). SOT also supports the FLOUR-MWR, in Bagram, Afghanistan, where hundreds of troops visit the center daily. This support includes monthly mailing of beautiful hand-made cards to various service members, and homemade cookies by the Robson Ranch Sweeties, which were sent in January and February to offset that “mood slump” following the holidays. A total of 75 boxes have been shipped to troops just since the first of the year, with a value of more than $1000.

The meeting ended once again on a patriotic and emotional note. President Susan Galbraith read a moving “Story Worth Remembering” about a Vietnam Veteran who had taken a picture of Bob Hope and Ann-Margret when they entertained the troops in Vietnam. Many years later, the Veteran went to a book signing event for Ann-Margret’s new book, bought it, and she not only signed his picture but also kissed him and thanked him for his service, the first time that anyone had done so, and the Veteran’s wife said he walked a little taller after that day.

To get a healthy dose of patriotism and respect for our military, come join us at our next 1:00 p.m. meeting, Monday, April 9 at the Lone Star Room in the Clubhouse. We think you will like what you see and hear, and if you would like to become a part of this awesome support organization with more than 150 members, dues are only $10 a year.