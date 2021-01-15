Virtual Auction Was a Success for SOT

Lynne Moore

On Veterans Day, Support Our Troops (SOT) held its very first virtual auction. We had some wonderful items that had been generously donated by members and others from Robson and outside our gates. Thank you all for buying things that will help us this next year in shipping much needed and wanted items to our courageous service men and women and their families. The generosity of our supporters is always so appreciated.

This past month, we were able to ship 57 boxes to those deployed troops. We also mailed and addressed Christmas cards with gift cards for all those men and women we support. Thank you, members, for doing this kindness. SOT now supports one SOT unit, 10 deployed, and 78 non-deployed. Those deployed are in Korea, Okinawa, Iraq, Japan, Germany, Jordan, Cuba, Kuwait, and Qatar. In many of these areas, access to items the troops need may not be available. So, you know they love to see those SOT boxes arrive.

We hope you had a wonderful holiday season and stayed healthy and safe.