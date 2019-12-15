Vocal Trash Concert – January 31

The Vocal Trash concert will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Clubhouse Auditorium. Tickets are $26 per person.

They are back!

Vocal Trash makes music in harmony with the environment by fusing world class singing, industrial styles, drumming, award winning break-dancing, and comedy antics into a unique and uplifting experience. This group is not “STOMP” but is a high-octane stage show based in Texas that is guaranteed to entertain all of Robson Ranch. All but one member of Vocal Trash are from Texas and they have been entertaining worldwide with this unique act.

Vocal Trash has entertained Robson Ranch with their singing, dancing, music made with recycled items such as an Army jeep gas can and tool box as guitars, milk jug base, trash cans, lids, PCV pipe, pots and pans for drums, and so much more! Bring your family and friends to this must-see show. It’s not only entertainment it’s educational! You can also check out their website at www.vocaltrash.net.

You can purchase your tickets Monday–Friday between the hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Activities Director’s Desk starting Jan. 6 at 9 a.m.

Contact Shelbi Berg at 940-246-1002 or shelbi.berg@robson.com if you have any questions.