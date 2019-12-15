Wacky dress for new nine

Barbara Holst

The final organized game of the 2019 season for the Lady Niners included dressing up. The ladies were asked to dress weird and wacky, but still golf as appropriately as they could. Lots of ideas and variety!

This was also the first time that the Lady Niners were scheduled to play the new North Course. It was a wacky scramble while trying the new challenging playing conditions.

Prizes were passed out for wackiest dress: first place was Frances Rolater (cat on her shoulder) and second place was Patty Scott (a beer). They each received an “I Love Golf” purse hanger. Third and fourth place won candy-scented hand sanitizer. Virginia Wheeless brought candy to share. We went out as we came into the season, with fun and a challenge for all. We will begin our regular season on March 10, 2020.