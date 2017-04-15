Women’s Club 2017 programs

May Dotty Griffith, Author and Food Editor for the Dallas Morning News.

June Cameo Club, Texas Senior America Pageant Winners.

July International Exotic Animal Sanctuary. Learn about this state-of-the-art concept for animals in their environment.

August Deborah Ferguson, Channel 5 anchor for 25 Years. Great stories about her career in TV journalism.

September Sandra Brown, world-renowned author, need we say more?

October Ty Poynter with Calloway’s Nursery. Seasonal tips and landscape design suggestions.

Novmeber Donna Trammell, well-known, previous director for Denton Community Theatre, author of humorous musicals with familiar tunes.

December Joyful Sound Quartet and Dance. Wonderful Holiday music and performance for the season.