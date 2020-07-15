Women’s Club 2020 Backpack and School Supplies Drive

Sharon Foy

The Women’s Club is excited to announce the annual Backpack and School Supplies Drive, on behalf of the Denton County Friends of the Family (DCFOF). Denton County Friends of the Family has provided safety, hope, healing, justice, and prevention for victims of domestic violence for 40 years. The Backpack and School Supplies Drive provides school supplies for children participating in the programs.

The Women’s Club is asking for donations of backpacks completed with the supplies required for elementary (pre-K–5th grade) and middle/high school. It’s easy! See the supplies lists below, complete the backpack(s), and drop off at the clubhouse parking lot, last lane next to the street. You will see us!

Wednesday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You are done!

This is a great group activity! Tip: Amazon has backpacks for $7.99 and Dual Power Calculators for $7.90. Go to Amazon.com, order the supplies and they are delivered to your door. How easy is that?

Supplies List

Elementary (Pre-K–5th grade)

– Backpack

– Assorted Pocket Folders (3)

– Yellow Highlighter (1)

– Blunted 5” Scissors (1)

– Wide Ruled Spiral Notebook (2)

– Washable Markers (1-8ct pk)

– Crayons (1-24ct)

– No. 2 Yellow Pencil (1-12ct)

– Elmer’s School Glue (1-4oz.)

– 12×18 Manila Paper (1)

– Construction Paper (1)

– Wide Ruled Paper (1)

– Facial Tissue (1 pk)

– Clear Top Pencil Bag (1)

– Purple Small Glue Stick (3)

– Pink Bevel Eraser (2)

– Pencil Sharpener (1)

– Red Pen (3)

– Headphones (1)

– 12” Standard Metric Plastic Ruler (2)

Middle/High School

– Backpack

– Assorted Pocket Folders w/Brads (5)

– Yellow Highlighter (1)

– Sharp 5” Scissors (1)

– College Ruled Spiral Notebook (5)

– Colored Pencils (1-12ct)

– Dual Power Calculator (1)

– No. 2 Yellow Pencil (1-12ct)

– 6” Protractor Clear (1)

– 12” Standard Metric Ruler (1)

– Binders (3)

– Red Pen (3)

– College Ruled Paper (1)

– Facial Tissue (1 pk)

– Clear Top Pencil Bag (1)

– Purple Small Glue Stick (2)

– Pink Bevel Eraser (1)

– Pencil Sharpener (1)

– Composition Notebook (3)

– Headphones (1)

– Black Pen (1)

– Lined Index Cards

– Compass

Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity. Your gift will help fill these children’s needs.

Questions? Go to the Women’s Club website, rrwomensclub.org, or contact Nanci Odem at odomnanci@gmail.com or 727-249-1662.