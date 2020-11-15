Women’s Club December 7 Luncheon to Feature A Cappella Quartet

Sharon Foy

Our Dec. 7 luncheon will feature an exciting and unique program! Called by many “the best Christmas carolers in the DFW Metroplex,” this a cappella quartet of highly trained and experienced professional musicians will exude holiday good cheer and add a festive touch to our luncheon. Adorned in Dickens-era costumes, Dallas Christmas Carolers will thrill you with renditions of your favorite sacred and secular holiday songs, stroll among the tables, and even take some requests! The carolers’ credits include movie and TV soundtracks, opera, musical theater, jazz and popular music productions. Some of their clients include American Airlines; DFW Airport; cities of Southlake, Garland, Grapevine, and Plano; Trophy Club Women’s Club; Hope Fellowship; Frisco Garden Club, and many others! You won’t be disappointed by this fun program, which is sure to get you into the holiday spirit!

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the luncheon will look a little different. Some things to remember:

* Wear your mask and practice social distancing

* Be there at 11 a.m. to be seated

* A special holiday plated lunch will be served immediately

* Because of extra labor required to serve a plated lunch and COVID-19 precautions, the luncheon cost is $19 ($20 with PayPal)

* Ladies will be seated four to a table

* Because seating is limited (no guests please) get your checks in early

* Servers will be setting the silverware, water glasses, and dessert at occupied tables only

* Ice tea will not be available, however, we will have a coffee station in the ballroom

* The wine cart will be located near the stage

* The business meeting and program will follow

To reserve a place at the luncheon, put your check in the mailbox at the Cimarron Sports Center, ladies lounge, or use PayPal by going to www.rrwomensclub.org. The deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 1, at noon. However, reservations will be closed when we reach our maximum capacity.

Our charity this month is Denton County Friends of the Family. Information about all our charities are on our website at www.rrwomensclub.org. Your donation is always appreciated by our great charities.

We are looking forward to a wonderful holiday luncheon and fellowship with our members. See you there!