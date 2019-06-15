June 2019, Clubs & Classes Woodstock remembered June 15, 2019 Can you dig it, man?! The hip, flower power Robson Ranch Singles had a groovy, far out time on May 7, at the Clubhouse. Just keepin’ it real while we boogied down to ’70s music by The Stewart Brothers Band. You catch my drift? Cuz we ain’t jiving! Share this:Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)