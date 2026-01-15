January 2026, Front Page

A Year of Grit, Glory, and Celebration

Lorraine Wilson 2025 will be remembered as a defining year for the Bocce Club—a year marked by setbacks, perseverance, and a triumphant finish that made every challenge worthwhile. Despite major disappointments and last-minute schedule changes that threatened to derail the fall season, club members stayed upbeat and kept rolling. All year long, one goal kept…

NxNW Wraps up 2025

Cherlyn Conway As you read this article, the holiday lights will have already been taken down, and the Christmas trees, nativity scenes, reindeer, snowflakes, greeting cards, and neighborhood welcome signs will have all been secured away for a long winter’s nap. Even with the temperature reaching 82 degrees at the time of this writing, on…

Drop-In Tennis at Robson Ranch

Tamsie Irvan Are you new to Robson Ranch? Or not so new? Want to get back into tennis? Meet new friends? The perfect time is now at our Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday Drop-In play. It’s at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m., depending on the weather. Sign up on GroupSpot or call Tamsie at…

Happy New Year to Everyone from Sassy Stampers

Deena Barber Our club celebrated the end of our monthly meetings on Dec. 13 with our annual Christmas party. Table decorations were put together by individual club members. Each of them were works of love, and they added a special touch for the celebration. Everyone enjoys playing games, and our task person for this was…

Big Changes During March Primary Election

Creeda Faegre, Robson Ranch Election Judge The Texas Primary Election is fast approaching, and there is some important information you need to know. Following is a summary of these changes. Additionally, Frank Phillips, Denton County’s elections administrator, will be here in the clubhouse from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 29, to explain the…

