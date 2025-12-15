Susan Abler On Nov. 8 nine friends from Robson Ranch enjoyed a fun and creative day. First was lunch at Northlake Café. Good food and better conversation marked this friendship luncheon. We finished our meal right on time to head to Bespoke Art Studio in Justin for our studio “paint and sip” time. For the…
Christmas Cutting Board Creations
Motorcycle Club: Thanks and Joy!
Stan Brein Late fall is such a unique time of year. The air begins to have a crispness that settles our soul. Trees take on an orange glow, and leaves begin to decorate the lawns and streets. Shopping becomes interesting, as we have to dodge our way through festive seasonal displays to find what we…
Paint & Palette Club Ink Ornaments Workshop
Rosie Kuhn Bouse “Shush!” whispered Santa Ann Swirczynski as she addressed her class full of happy elves on Nov. 17. “Don’t let it be known that we used ‘alcohol’ in the Indian Paint Brush Room.” The class had a blast using alcohol inks to decorate glass ornaments for family and friends. The creative juices flowed…
Woodworkers Elect 2026 Board
Lorraine Wilson The Woodworkers Club’s display window in the CATC is currently filled to the brim with beautifully handmade items at greatly discounted prices. This is the perfect time of the year to shop for that special gift for friends, family, or neighbors. Come by the shop Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4…
Women Sharing Hope
Joanne Horst Celebrating 2025 and Looking Ahead to a Hope-Filled 2026 Women Sharing Hope (WSH) is blessed to look back on a meaningful year of ministry and outreach and looks forward with anticipation to the year ahead. Here is a glimpse of what our club accomplished in 2025 and an introduction to some of the…
Dance Club Gets the Party Started in January!
Penny Manzo The Robson Ranch Dance Club is proud to present the Project 2 band, a multi-talented, eight-piece band specializing in classic hits from the 1980s and more! They are coming to RR Texas on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, and showcasing their renowned musicians and vocalists, some hailing from the UNT College of Music. With…