RRWGA Celebrates 2025, Installs Newly Elected Officers

Valerie O’Neal

The Robson Ranch Women’s Golf Association (WGA) finished the 2025 season with a celebratory brunch, complete with great food and impressive awards. The annual event ended with the installation of the newly elected 2026 officers. Awards were given to the following members:

• Gale Hicks and Connie Metzler for their holes-in-one in 2025. They divided the substantial jackpot collected from the WGA membership each year for just that purpose. Gale’s hole-in-one was on Feb. 7 on West 5, while Connie’s was made during our annual Member/Guest tournament on Sept. 19 on South 4.

• Kerri Kay won the prize for most birdies made during Tuesday playdays and WGA tournaments, logging an impressive 21. Ruth Lowe came in second, with a total of 9, while third place went to Gabie Bull who posted 7.

• Three members, Sue Galinski, Jaynie Gornik, and Kerri Kay, all carded eagles in 2025.

• One of the favorite prizes each year is the Most Improved Golfer, someone who shows the largest percentage improvement in their Handicap Index during the year. That was awarded to Sue Galinski, being more impressive given her already low, mid-teens index at the beginning of 2025.

The festivities ended with the installation of the newly elected WGA officers. The 2026 officers are as follows: President Kathy Calloway, Vice President Carol Thompson, Secretary Jan Henson, and Treasurer Sue Clearfield.

Any woman with an established Handicap Index who likes to play 18 holes of golf, meet new people, and have fun, is invited to join the WGA. For more information, please visit us at RRWGA.com or check with anyone at the Pro Shop.