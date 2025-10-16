Birthday Dare

Laura Vandre

The Summer of 2023 I was coming up on a “milestone” birthday, my 55th, and I wanted to challenge myself as a celebration for the occasion. Five years before, I did a “100 Days to 50” challenge, so I thought I would repeat it, “100 Days to 55.” Since I’m a Christmas Eve baby, 100 days to my birthday started on Sept. 15.

I used to be a marathoner, but my knees just can’t take the pounding anymore, so I decided that my challenge would be to try my hand at bodybuilding when I found out about the Bikini Division. Yes, I like extreme sports! The Bikini Division is the smallest division of women’s amateur bodybuilding. It really appealed to me, because it celebrates muscle tone and development, with a strong emphasis on feminine beauty.

On Sept. 15, 2023, I started training, and I got too ambitious and injured my left leg. I was on the sidelines for about nine months before I felt I could really train again like I thought I would need to do. I said to myself, “I’m still in my milestone birthday year,” meaning I hadn’t turned 56 yet, so I wanted to try again. I chose a local competition at the Irving Convention Center set for Dec. 7, 2024, as my amateur debut in the Bikini Division under the National Physique Committee (NPC) Federation.

It took two weeks to convince my husband Mark that bodybuilding was a real sport. Once he was onboard, I pretty much made it my part-time job. Okay, I’m only a little competitive. LOL.

I trained for 13 weeks. Trainer Wally Sagui was crucial in getting me to a place of conditioning where I wouldn’t be a total embarrassment to myself on stage. Wally will tell you that I came to him about a half a dozen times telling him, “Why didn’t you smack some sense into me when I told you I was thinking about doing this?!” or otherwise said I was quitting. Thank goodness Wally always helped me remember my “why” in all of this. And, of course, once Mark got emotionally invested, he’s been right by my side at the gym (poor Sweetie, sometimes he’s bored to tears waiting for me to finish my workout).

Since Dec. 7, 2024, I entered two more competitions on Aug. 9, 2025, and Aug. 23, 2025. I came close to what I wanted to accomplish, but I have some key areas of my physique to work on.

So, now I’m in my “off season” where my focus will be building lean muscle and learning more about natural bodybuilding until I begin “prep season” again next spring. I have decided to move forward with competing in the Organization of Competition Bodies (OCB) Federation that tests athletes for enhancement drugs.

In a nutshell, Jesus has given us this amazing body. I want to see what mine can still do in the days ahead. And competing just makes my happiness meter go way up!