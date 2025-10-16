HOA Presents UNT Concert: Chamber Music November 18

Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 18, for the UNT Chamber Music Concert in the clubhouse ballroom. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

UNT Chamber Music is dedicated to fostering the art of chamber music through exceptional education, performance, and community engagement. At UNT, we believe in the transformative power of chamber music to inspire, connect, and elevate both musicians and audiences.

Our chamber music program offers a comprehensive curriculum that includes masterclasses, workshops, and performance opportunities. Students have the chance to work closely with our distinguished faculty and guest artists, gaining invaluable insights and honing their craft. We emphasize collaboration, creativity, and excellence, preparing our students for successful careers in music.

Throughout the year, our program hosts a variety of concerts, competitions, and special events showcasing the talents of our students and faculty. These performances not only enrich the cultural life of our campus and community but also provide our students with vital, real-world experience

Tickets will be on sale for $15. They will go on sale at the office of the Director of Banquets & Events on Nov. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. Cash, check, credit card, and member accounts are acceptable forms of payment. Seating will be theater style.

Ten dollars of each ticket will go directly to the RR UNT Scholarship provided to The College of Music’s best and the brightest musicians. Robson Ranch UNT Scholarship Committee is a group of generous Robson Ranch community members who collectively raise funds to provide scholarships to music students at the University of North Texas. Our goal is to award several $1,000 scholarships per year.