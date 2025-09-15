Friends of the Library Adds Cart for Kids

Carol Hart Perry

Many Robson Ranch residents are looking for ways to keep their grandkids, nieces, nephews, and other young children entertained while they are here as visitors. The RR Library has something unique, now available year-round. It’s the new blue mobile children’s section (a rolling cart of fun!).

The cart is near the entrance, across from the volunteer check-out station. It is filled with both beginning reader and advanced chapter books. Readers of all ages will find something special, with more than 70 titles to choose from.

The children’s cart evolved from an idea to open up space on permanent shelves in the library for adult books and then bring all the children’s books to one easy-to-locate, fun-to-visit place.

Thanks to generous donations and the additional funding from the Friends of the Library club here at the Ranch, the number of children’s books will continue to grow. The cart is filled with titles such as The Sour Grape for the youngest patrons, all the way to the Harry Potter series for more mature readers.

The cart has topics to satisfy any inquiring child’s mind. Residents may check out an unlimited number of books for their related children and keep the books for up to three weeks. Children are welcomed to enter the library and read onsite if accompanied by an adult.

No young visitors coming in the near future? The library has several hundred books ready for any RR resident. To select a book, you will need to check in with the volunteers at the front desk, fill out a form to become a library patron, and then choose what books you’d like to read.

Want to keep the library a vibrant place for residents and guests alike? Join the Friends of the Library club for $10 per year. Memberships paid after May 1 are active through June of the following year, and proceeds go to buying books, puzzles, and magazines. To join, see any library volunteer or visit the website at www.rrtxfol.org.

Haven’t visited the library yet? The library is located in the Creative Arts and Technology Center (CATC) building off Ed Robson Circle. Park in the convenient lots right outside the building, enter, and have your pdk app or card ready to unlock the library door. The library is opened daily from the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Volunteer staff is available to help patrons Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Looking forward, mark your calendars for the annual Halloween Party scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 in the CATC. Get those costumes photo-ready and prepare to have a good time with other book lovers. More details will be coming soon.

We look forward to seeing readers of all ages in the library! Come visit us and see what all we have to offer.