Music Club Promises Spooktacular Scary-oke Bash

Robin Brewton

Prepare for a night of haunting harmonies and ghoulish grooves as the Robson Ranch Music Club announces its highly anticipated Scary-oke party, set to electrify the community on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

Residents are invited to shed their inhibitions and embrace their inner rockstars, or their inner monsters, as the clubhouse transforms into a chillingly fun karaoke venue. The event promises an evening filled with spooky sing-alongs, devilish dance moves, and a costume contest that will crown the most creatively creepy among the crowd. Please note: Costumes and singing are completely optional.

“We wanted to create a fun event that captures the spirit of Halloween,” said Fran Hackley, president of the Robson Ranch Music Club. “Scary-oke is the perfect opportunity for our residents to let loose, showcase their musical talents, and enjoy a night of laughter and camaraderie.”

The party, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., will feature a vast selection of karaoke tracks and dance music, ranging from classic Halloween anthems like “Monster Mash” and “Thriller” to contemporary hits with a spooky twist.

The Robson Ranch Music Club hopes the event will foster a sense of community and provide a memorable Halloween celebration for all residents. With its blend of music, costumes, and spooky fun, the Scary-oke party is poised to be the highlight of the Halloween season at Robson Ranch.

Tickets for Scary-oke go on sale via PayPal on Oct. 15. In-person sales at the clubhouse begin on Oct. 20. Tickets are $15 each ($16 via PayPal).