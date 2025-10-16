November 1

The Robson Ranch Shredding & Recycling Day will be on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The shredding cost is $5 (cash) per bag or box, and computer hard drives or printers crushed are $5 each (cash).

Magic Shred will take any paper documents that you need shred, but please remove paper from 3-ring binders, as they’re unable to shred metal. We can’t take these binders. You’ll be able to have all of your personal papers (bank statements, tax returns, etc.) shred for $5 per box or bag. There will be HOA staff available to unload your vehicle, so you don’t get out of your vehicle. Your box will be handed back to you.

Computer Crushers will take virtually any computer or electronic device (cell/house phone, speakers, old chargers, cables, and batteries). There will be a $5 charge to crush hard drives or printers. They will also take those old floppy discs and shred them offsite. They will still take the old computer. They will not be able to take old televisions.

The City of Denton will have a Battery and Light Bulb Drop-Off. We will not be accepting expired drugs or hazardous waste at the recycling event. The receptacle is not in service until further notice. If you need to dispose of drugs during the year, contact the fire department or nearest CVS for medicine disposal.

For your safety, we ask that you do not park your vehicle and walk to the shredding sites due to vehicles moving through the parking lot/driveway.

On the HOA website under the Activities tab, click on the map of the parking lot to help you understand the traffic flow for this event. There will be one entrance from Robson Circle, since all payment will need to go through the HOA. We appreciate your cooperation in following the directions.

If you have any questions or need additional information on these services, contact the Director of Banquets & Events office at Shelbi.Berg@Robson.com.