Dawna’s Jerky— Another New Farmer’s Market Vendor

Patti Smith

Come out and meet the owner of Dawna’s Jerky next Friday morning at the Farmer’s Market, held in the clubhouse parking lot from 8 to 11 a.m. She is very excited to be part of our Friday Market and is looking forward to meeting you.

She has been crafting her signature jerky for over 20 years. What started with simple Ziploc bags shared among coworkers has grown into a thriving family business. The journey began in Corpus Christi where the family purchased a small shop with a commercial kitchen. That is when their jerky dreams came to life.

Two years ago, the business relocated to North Texas to be closer to family. They now manufacture and operate out of a storefront in Lake Worth, Texas. They currently produce over 5,000 bags of jerky each month, delivering consistent quality and bold flavors to their customers.

The current flavors being offered are original steak, lemon pepper, hickory smoke, and Sugar Mama BBQ.

Hope to see you at the market next Friday! Enjoy all the market has to offer in the cooler weather.