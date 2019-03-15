Regional Pickleball Players Compete At Robson Ranch

Linda Vandenbree

Pickleball players are practicing their dinks, staying out of the kitchen and hoping to hear, “nice get!” as they prepare for the upcoming USAPA Mid-South Regional Tournament at Robson Ranch, March 29-31, 2019. Registration is closed, but the fun is just about to start!

Come for the competition that is expected to exceed last year’s totals of 486 players. Age groups include Juniors through 80+. This is a USAPA Sanctioned Double Elimination/Round Robin Tournament.

Check out the facilities: 40 outdoor pickleball courts at Robson: 16 permanent courts and 24 temporaries on six tennis courts adjacent to the permanent courts will be used based on demand.

Bring a chair and watch this three-day event showcasing the best pickleball players from Robson Ranch and throughout the Mid-South Region.

Enjoy the play, shop the vendors or purchase lunch prepared and sold by Robson Ranch chefs and served in the ramada.

Schedule of events:

Thursday, March 28: Open Practice 1:00-6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 28: 6:30 p.m. Players Social at The Ranch Clubhouse

Friday, March 29: 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Women’s Doubles, Men’s Singles

Saturday, March 30: 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Mixed Doubles, Junior Men’s and Women’s Doubles and Junior Mixed Doubles

Sunday, March 31: 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Men’s Doubles, Women’s Singles, Junior Singles

For specific tournament information go to pickleballtournaments.com. For questions email to rrpb.pres@gmail.com.