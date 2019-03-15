15th annual Health Fair April 6

The 15th annual Robson Ranch Health Fair will be held on Saturday, April 6 in the Clubhouse during the hours of 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. There are many dental, medical, nutritional, retail, assisted living, hospice and insurance vendors. It’s a great opportunity to get some questions answered, get medical evaluations or find that medical professional you might have been looking for in the area.

Hearing tests will be performed by UNT Speech and Hearing Center in the HOA office.

Carter Blood Care is in need of blood donations and we are sponsoring a blood drive during the Robson Ranch Health Fair. Help the local patients and save lives by donating at our blood drive. If you plan to register for the Robson Ranch Health Fair Blood Drive you can only give blood every eight weeks. Keep this in mind if you are planning to donate between now and the Health Fair.

Donate blood during the health fair from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6. You can also respond to the HOA email bulletin link.

Here are some important things to know about blood. Average adults have ten pints of blood in their bodies; you probably have a pint that you can spare; newborn babies only have a cup. The red blood cells that you donate have a shelf life of 42 days. The plasma that is part of that donation can remain viable for five days; if it is frozen; it is useful for one year. That pint of blood weighs one pound.

Your pint of blood that you donate goes to three different people to help save their lives; please donate.

Watch for details to sign up in the HOA email bulletins for donation time slots.