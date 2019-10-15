16th annual Member/Guest Round Up highlights

Steve Waggoner, RRMGA President

The 16th annual Robson Ranch Texas Men’s Golf Association Member Guest Round Up was held Sept. 5 through 7. The tournament consisted of 72 teams comprised of Robson Ranch MGA members and their guests.

This annual tournament is run by the MGA Member/Guest committee. The committee spent many hours organizing the tournament in order to present our Robson Ranch community, The Wild Horse Golf Club, and the other fantastic amenities in Robson Ranch. The Golf Course staff and the staff of Wildhorse Grill were truly outstanding. Our course was in fantastic shape and the food was outstanding.

All registrants received an Ahead wind vest, golf cap and Callaway golf balls at registration. The players also received a gift certificate to be used in the remote pro shop. The remote pro shop was set up with Callaway Golf and Adidas Golf.

There were many and varied activities for the Member/Guest. Breakfast was served on Friday and Saturday mornings before the shotgun start. The ladies had a luncheon on Friday. The men had a scoring party Friday after play. The men had a putting contest and the ladies a “Putting for Diamonds” competition.

Saturday night was the culmination of all the hard work and play. The night began with a cocktail hour. Dinner followed, along with dancing to Bob Farrell and Brushfire and winners were announced.

Flight winners are as follows:

1st Flight: Lawry Cohen and Robert Murphy.

2nd Flight: Mike Hodson and Raymond Glynn.

3rd Flight: David McKie and Rick Stephens.

4th Flight: Tim Hughes and Chris Squires.

5th Flight: Dennis Anderson and Gary Burton.

6th Flight: Gary Pniewsky and Todd Pniewski.

Special thanks to our sponsors

A special recognition and thank you to the sponsors of the Robson Ranch Texas 16th annual Member Guest Golf Round Up.

Platinum Sponsors: Ben E. Keith Foods, Robson Communities, Tarrant Roofing.

Sterling Sponsors: Adams Furniture, Grapevine Golf Cars, Greg G. Landscaping Services, Huffines Subaru, James Wood Auto Park, Matt Portz State Farm Insurance.

Gold Sponsors: All Star Orthopaedics, Austin Roofing, Classic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Mazda, Scott Electric, Southwestern Carpets, LLC, Wildhorse Grill at Robson Ranch.

Silver Sponsors: Back to Eden Landscaping, Foster’s Western Wear & Saddle Shop, Metro Golf Cars, Proscapes, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, UMB Bank-Denton.

Hole-In-One Sponsors: Classic Chrysler Jeep Dodge Mazda, Huffines Subaru, James Wood Auto Park, Metro Golf Cars.

Bronze Sponsors: Adams Exterminating Company, Aquatic Pools & Spa, C&G Electric, Chapman Wealth Management, Denton Dermatology, Dr. Sharif Currimbhoy, Dermatology Center of Denton, First United Bank, Houk Air Conditioning, Marty B’s, Mullican Flooring, Stevens Financial, Weed Man

Hole Sponsors: Advanced Eye Care Center, Argyle Dental Associates, BBS Realty, Budget Blinds, Carson Hearing Care, Doug’s Country Market, Edward Jones- Jeff Stewart, Ford Window Cleaning Service, G.M.G. Builders, Michael E. Fox, P.C., Porto Finos Restaurant, The Rose Realty Team, Sarah S. Laos, Realtor, Keller-Williams, Texas CBD Emporium, Rod Overlander Ins. Agency, Safe Lifts Attic Storage, Southridge Dental, Tribes Church

Door Prizes Provided By: Blue Ostrich Winery, The Classic Café at Roanoke, CoServ, Cool River Café, Dave Bowles Golf School, R & R Distilling Co., Foster’s Western Wear, Italian Bistro, Lone Star Golf Academy, Matt Portz State Farm Insurance, On The Cuff, Outlaw Burgers & BBQ, Robson Ranch MGA, Snooty Pig Café, Sugartree Country Club, Stevens Financial, Stonebriar Country Club, Tommy’s Hi Tech Auto, Witherspoon Distillery.