4th of July Firecracker Fun Run/Walk was a success

Once again over 100 people participated in the yearly Fourth of July 5K Firecracker Run/Walk at Robson Ranch in Denton, Texas. At the beginning of the race, each participant received a flag-printed bandana and at the end of the race, everyone was refreshed with some juicy watermelon. A special thanks to Doug’s Market for supplying the watermelon and also to the HOA Living Well Committee for sponsoring the walk and providing the bandanas. Everyone had a great time enjoying the many festivities offered at Robson Ranch on the Fourth of July.