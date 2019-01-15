A fabulous time was had by all!

Sheilah Ross, Publicity Chair

The Robson Ranch Community Choir presented “Christmas at the Ranch” on December 15 and 16.

A wonderful selection of music was presented under the enthusiastic direction of Dr. Arturo Ortega. Eight talented young graduate and doctoral musicians accompanied the choir, including an amazing string quartet. The choir appreciated the standing room only attendance and your enthusiastic response to our concert. We will perform for you again in April 2019, so watch for the dates and ticket information.

Happy New Year!