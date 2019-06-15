After Schoolers tour UNT Theater

Nancy Burns

The After Schoolers enjoyed an afternoon on the campus of the University of North Texas. We gathered at the UNT Gateway Club. The hospitality students prepared and served us a delicious lunch. After lunch we walked across the street to the Murchison Performing Arts Center. Our tour guide, Austin, led us on an informative tour of the impressive building and the world-renowned music school. We had the opportunity to listen to two different orchestras practicing for upcoming concerts. Four days later, we went back to UNT for the “In the Know Lecture Series” in the Winspear Performance Hall. We moved to the Lyric Theater for the beautiful Opera If I Loved You Rodgers and Hammerstein Revue. What a treat to have such talented performers and shows right in our own backyard!