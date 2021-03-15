Annual Support Our Troops Golf Tournament – April 30

Lynne Moore

Spring will be arriving soon for us in the Ranch, and that means that our annual Support Our Troops (SOT) Golf Tournament is coming. This year’s tournament will take place on April 30. Forms are available at the Pro Shop and through email. So, keep your eyes out for those. This year’s tournament will be different due to COVID, so troops will not be coming up to participate or stay in members’ homes. This is one of our important fundraisers, and we need the participation of our golfers and volunteers as always. There will not be an honor dinner this year, but there will be a box lunch and prizes for the golfers. As you know, all of the money we raise goes directly to those troops we support and important charities that help the troops and their families.

This January, we shipped 10 boxes to deployed troops. Every month we also send dozens of beautiful handmade cards made by the Robson Ranch Sassy Stampers to our supported troops. Each card contains a handwritten note from our members thanking these men and women and their families for their service.

The Veterans Park Committee has kicked off the spring brick drive. Now is the time to consider including your name or a family member’s name on a brick to commemorate their service to our nation. Orders must be received by April 15, to allow time for processing and installation prior to Memorial Day. There will be a ceremony on that day to honor those who have served or are still serving. Order forms are available at the HOA website under Member Center: Clubs: Support Our Troops at Robson Ranch (on page 4): SOT Veterans Park Brick Order Form pdf.

Monthly SOT meetings will resume again when the clubhouse opens. Our SOT meetings are on the second Monday of the month at 1 p.m. If you are not a member of SOT, please consider joining this wonderful organization. Yearly dues are just $10, which covers our administrative costs. One hundred percent of the money from our fundraisers and generous donors is what we use to support the troops who serve. We hope to see you at a meeting. It certainly will be wonderful to meet in person again.