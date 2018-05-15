Another gifted member of the Robson Chamber Ensemble

Bruce Chidester

Judy Ferris graduated with a degree in instrumental secondary music education from Texas Tech University with an emphasis on French horn in 1981. While at Texas Tech she was a member of several performing ensembles including an active French horn choir, orchestra, symphonic band and marching band. She began her teaching career at Snyder Jr. High as the assistant director and continued playing and teaching when she moved to Crane, Texas where she taught both middle school and high school. She moved to the DFW area in 1991 and began teaching private horn and piano students in Coppell. She also performed in the Coppell community band, many church orchestras and local community summer musical productions. After leaving teaching in 2005 to pursue a second career in sales, she had not played for twelve years. When approached about a new ensemble forming at Robson Ranch she was surprised to learn that she had missed performing and was ready to rescue her daughter’s French horn from a garage to begin again. Judy and her husband Mike moved to Robson in June 2017 and are enjoying renewing past hobbies and interests.