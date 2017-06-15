April Sigma Chi meeting

Dave Parker

The Sigma Chi brothers at Robson Ranch had planned to visit brother Dwight Evans who had recently moved to the Dallas area. However, Dwight was finalizing the sale of his home at Robson, and the date did not work out. A rescheduled date is planned for May.

Topics discussed this month included the upcoming city election, using Uber vs cabs and famous entertainers born in Texas. The honorary Sweetheart of Sigma Chi for the month was Deb. She is another favorite of the brothers and is expecting a future sweetheart or pledge brother of Sigma Chi. Any Sigma Chi’s living at the Ranch that would like to join the group contact John Humphries at CQJH@AOL.com.