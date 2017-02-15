Baby Boomers gather

Dave Parker

The Baby Boomers of Robson Ranch met on a cold first Friday in January. The cold weather did not deter many Boomers from coming out to the Grill for a fun night of food, beverages and conversation. The bar area of the Grill was overflowing with many tables filled with Boomers having a great time. The night was filled with best wishes for a speedy recovery for Jeff Sales who was undergoing a medical procedure. Jeff and Paula Sales are the founders of the Baby Boomers and loved by all at Robson. Jeff is also the founding member of Exit 79 who often play at the Ranch or in the area. Come on out and meet the younger crowd here at The Ranch. No dues, no sign up, no speakers, just grab a beverage or a meal and meet some new friends! The Boomers meet on the first and third Fridays at the Grill starting around 6:00 p.m. Any questions can be directed to Paula Sales at paula.sales@me.com.