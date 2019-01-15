Baby Boomers year end progressive dinner

Dave Parker

The highlight of the year for the Robson Ranch Baby Boomers is always the end of the year progressive dinner. Over 135 Boomers spread-out all-over Robson Ranch to visit three homes in the course of one evening. Five Boomer households volunteered to open their homes for the first course, appetizers. Cindy and Dale Brekke, Katheryn and John Claudy, Mary and Chuck Doll, Karen and Dave Lyons and Kimberly and Terry Parish were great hosts. After an hour and a half of appetizers and fun, the Boomers dispersed to a different five homes where desserts were displayed for all to sample. Paula and Fred Gabbard, Rita and Brett Paxton, Lori and Mike Slocum, Cindy and Charlie Warner and Carol and Ralph Jankowski rolled out the welcome for the dessert portion. After the fun appetizer and dessert home gatherings, it was time to head to Michelle and Alan Mauldin’s home for the famous “after party”! What happens at the after party, stays at the after party! Commander in Chief Margaret O’Neill and Vice President of Logistics and Progressive Dinner Planning, Carol Jankowski, laid out a perfect road map for all 135 Boomers as they moved from home to home. It was another great progressive dinner for all the Boomers at the Ranch. No dues, no sign up, no speakers, just grab a beverage or a meal and meet some new friends! The Boomers meet on the first and third Fridays of each month at the Grill starting around 5:00 p.m. Any questions can be directed to Margaret O’Neill at margaretj08@hotmail.com.