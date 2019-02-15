Back by popular demand

Everyone loves a crooner and the Women’s Club of Robson Ranch will have our very own at the March 4 luncheon. Australian Brad Ackland will be the featured entertainer. Brad is a wonderful crooner, often compared to Harry Connick, Jr. or Michael Buble. He sings in the style of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin or Nat King Cole, featuring standards from the Great American Songbook, and will take you back to the music of the Big Band ’40s as well as the Swinging ’60s.

You will not want to miss this exciting singer and entertainer, so make your luncheon reservations early!

Mark your calendars for March 4, 2019 and come to the Women’s Club Luncheon at the Clubhouse. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and the business meeting starts at noon with new member orientations, membership and committee updates and donations from our charity of the month, Denton County Food Center.

Please remember all resident women are invited to come join the fun. There will be a membership table in the foyer to sign up and pay your dues of $15 for the year.

Your $16 lunch check must be in the white mailbox in the Cimarron Sports Center women’s lounge by noon on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 with phone number on check.

PayPal, now $17 for the lunch, is accessed through the website www.rrwomensclub.org with the same cutoff date.

Be sure to look for the table in the back with our Home and Garden Show Raffle tickets for sale, one for $5 and five for $20 and remember to save the date of Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be close to 60 vendors on hand to show their products and innovative ideas and to answer any questions you may have. It’s another great event not to be missed!