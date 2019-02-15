Becker Magic Night April 26

Fred the magician and Bobbie the singer will bring a top rated and award winning show to you on Friday, April 26, 2019! Their show has been featured in the Kennedy Center, on national TV, in Las Vegas and on luxury cruise lines around the world!

You can rest assured that you will have a fun and memorable time with the perfect blend of humor, audience involvement and special effects.

“The show was phenomenal. We got some really nice pictures of our group with their mouths hanging open.” Margo Homan, Multicom, Inc.

“First of all, they were amazing! I plan on bringing them back here soon! They were worth every penny! The homeowners were coming up to me at intermission saying how others who didn’t come were missing out and the second half was better than the first half!” Eric Hoyle, Activities Director Heritage Ranch.

A cash bar will also be available!

Tickets are $28 per person and are available at the Activities Director’s desk Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. starting March 18.

Doors to the show open at 6:30 p.m.

For questions, contact Shelbi Berg at 940-246-1002.