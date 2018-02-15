Cabin Fever Brings Out Baby Boomers

Dave Parker

After a recent cold snap in Texas, the Baby Boomers came out in overwhelming numbers packing the Grill on the first Friday in January. In Texas, cabin fever hits most Boomers after one or two days leading to a need to get out after the weather breaks. Margaret O’Neill, commander in chief of the Boomers, introduced many new Boomers joining in for the evening. Some of the new Boomers joining in for the evening included Carole DiQuollo, Rich and Terry Gensheimer, Linda and Ken Lilly, Susan and Darrell Supak and Tom Atkins. Since the temperature hit the high 50s everyone was in a great mood. It was great; a packed house sharing friendship and fun. Come on out and meet the Boomers here at the Ranch. No dues, no sign up, no speakers, just grab a beverage or a meal and meet some new friends! The Boomers meet on the first and third Fridays of each month at the Grill starting around 5:00 p.m. Any questions can be directed to Margaret O’Neill at margaretj08@hotmail.com.