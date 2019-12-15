Calling all cars to the Rollin’ Ranchers Car Club

Ron Hoeberling

If you own a Porsche, Mustang, Corvette, Challenger, Mini Cooper, Mazda Miata, VW Bug, or any other cool car or pickup truck, come to the Rollin’ Ranchers Car Club. If you own a Chevelle SS, Road Runner, GTO, Cutlass 442, or any other classic, come to the Rollin’ Ranchers Car Club. If you like cars, enjoy cleaning and shining your car, or consider yourself a “car guy (or gal)”, come to the Rollin’ Ranchers Car Club.

Our goal is to participate in car-related events or trips each month. Some of our past events include visiting the Horton Classic Car Museum in Nocona, Texas; attending the Mecum auto auction in Dallas; visiting Streetside Classics consignment warehouse in Fort Worth; and participating in several car shows. We have also been in the Robson Ranch 4th of July parade the last several years.

We share ideas about car stuff including professional detailing shops, restoration and repair services, classic car consignment shops for buying and selling, and best local car washes. During our meetings, trips, and events, members get to share their car experiences and stories with each other. Everyone has a car story, and I’m sure many of you do too.

Our next monthly meeting is in January. We meet every second Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. in the Clubhouse. Club members are kept informed of activities and events through GroupWorks, and dues are $10 per year.

For more information, email Ron Hoeberling at mustangcruzr@gmail.com or text at 913-708-1908.