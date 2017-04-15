Casino Night at the Ranch

Casino ticket takers and chip gals Joi Wilson, left, and Patti Kelly A casino full of happy Blackjack players The big winners of the night, right to left: Dick Dauphinais, first place; Connie Griswald, third place; and Steve Williams, second place Mike and Mary Beninato love their Three Card Poker! Ken Kruzel (in the big green Irish hat!) getting ready to roll the dice in Craps Vice Chairman Rick Lamb welcoming everyone to the Casino

You knew everyone had a great time by the periodic cheers that went up from the various tables of blackjack, craps, roulette and poker. This was the scene Casino Night brought to the Ranch in Denton on Saturday, March 19, as put together by the Robson Ranch Social Committee. Everyone was greeted at the door with a program and an opportunity to buy raffle tickets for 48 great prizes ranging from two tickets to the O’Reilly 500 Race to a beautiful handcrafted horseshoe and leather coaster set by Mark Hurley Saddlery.

The Casino doors opened, and each ticket was exchanged for $1,000 in chips as guests found their favorite game of chance. The games were staffed with professional dealers who would help the novices with strategy and rules. The real pros in the community just went to work winning as many chips as possible so they could win one of the 48 additional prizes given to the top performers. These prizes included a $695 Teeth Whitening system, 10 one-hour game assessments at the Dave Bowles Golf School, a $200 dinner card for Queenie’s and two tickets to the Holiday Gala.

The Committee decorated the ballroom with a St. Patrick’s Day theme so everybody could feel the ”luck of the Irish.” It worked for quite a few people. The Robson Wildhorse Grill staff had the bars well stocked and circulated among the patrons for their convenience. Everyone seemed to have a great time as the committee members received many accolades! You can view multiple pictures on channel 21.

Thanks to all who came and please remember to support all our generous donors who were listed in your Casino program. These businesses help support our activities and will be listed in an ad in the December edition of the Pioneer Press.

The purpose of the Social Committee is to plan major parties and other social events for RR homeowners. It began before there was a clubhouse. When possible and practical, homeowner guests, future homeowners and others deemed appropriate by the committee will be allowed to attend social committee events. All residents are considered members, and there are no dues. Just come and enjoy the parties we put on. The next one is a Pool Party on Sunday, June 11, at the outdoor pool. Then comes the Holiday Gala at the Texas Motor Speedway in the 9th floor ballroom with a great view all the way back to the Ranch. We can accommodate up to 360 guests for this opulent event. Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 9.

If anyone cares to join our great committee and help put on these terrific events, please contact chairman Tom Kanawyer at 940-262-3609.