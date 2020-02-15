Mike Waterhouse

MacKenzie Hughes, the general manager of Fort Worth Camera, will be making a presentation on cell phone photography, including how to edit your photos on your phone at our next general meeting. Not only will you learn how to take better photos with your phone, but you will also learn how to enhance and fine tune each photo that needs help. MacKenzie visited our club last year and is an excellent and entertaining speaker. Every one that is interested in this topic is welcome, whether as a member of our club or just visiting.

Our club had its annual banquet in January and many of our members received honors for their fine work over the past year. Our club members look forward to seeing new faces at this interesting meeting, Feb. 17, 7 p.m., Room 104 CATC Bldg. If you are sitting at home right now holding your cell phone, we want you to put this date on your phone calendar now. You will not be disappointed. Come and join us; it’s free.