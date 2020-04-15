Cliff Erickson – May 23

HOA Presents: Cliff Erickson, singer and 12-string acoustic guitar performer, on Saturday May 23 in the Clubhouse Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32 per person.

Back by popular demand! Cliff Erickson is considered one of the finest acoustic performers throughout the Midwest and southwestern Ontario. His musical instincts are clearly portrayed in his original work along with his amazing ability to capture the passion evoked by countless cover tunes. His soothing voice and extraordinary talent on his signature 12-string acoustic guitar captivate his listeners as he takes them along an “unparalleled musical excursion.”

Some of the top stars that Cliff has opened for are Ringo Starr, Kenny Rogers, Beach Boys, Wynona Judd, and America.

You’ll be able to enjoy a buffet dinner and listen to Cliff sing and play his 12-string guitar for 90 minutes (unless you convince him to play longer). Cliff has a lot of fun entertaining for groups like Robson Ranch. Come join the fun, listen to cousin Steve and Cliff reminisce, yodel, or maybe you can be one of the lucky audience participants.

It’s a perfect opportunity to enjoy a wonderful dinner and show for only $32! The ticket price will include a dinner of chicken piccata with Caesar salad and breadsticks. Vegetarian or gluten-free options available by request when purchasing tickets. A cash bar will be available so you can enjoy your favorite glass of wine or cocktail.

Tickets can be purchased at the Activities Director’s Office Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, May 4. The deadline will be Thursday, May 21. If you have any questions, please contact the Activities Director at 940-246-1002.