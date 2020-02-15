Come Out and Meet the Wildhorse Lady Niners

Barbara Holst

On Feb. 12 all ladies at Robson are invited to the WLN’s annual Meet and Greet. It is a great time to meet some new ladies who love golf. Also, it is the best time to sign up, pay your dues, and get on the list to be notified of our events. There will be a cash bar for refreshments. Bring your putters! We will have an indoor putting contest with prizes. The 5-hole course will be set up by our new golf director Craig Putnam. The tricky course was supposed to be a par eleven, but last year ten ladies got a hole-in-one!

New this year: The Lady Niners will play on Wednesdays. Our season will start on March 11 with a shotgun playing the silver tees for fun! We will hold a quarterly meeting with a buffet and a cash bar. Notification for sign up for play and lunch will be sent out. During the meeting there will be several introductions so you can get to know your golf professionals and board. We will show a “film classic” on golf etiquette (you may recognize some stars)!