Community Choir honors Veterans Day

Dee Kurtz

Veterans Day is the one day a year set aside to show how grateful we are to those who have served and those currently serving our nation. Every year the Robson Ranch Community Choir proudly presents a concert in honor of veterans. The 2016 concert photographs express a real sense of pride and honor. Please take time to view more photos at www.rrmusicclub.com. All of our photographers here at Robson Ranch truly do beautiful work; we sincerely thank them. The Community Choir would like to extend its appreciation to all who attended the concerts. Let’s continue to help our veterans in need. As we show compassion we must also convey a sense of urgency on their behalf. Let’s never forget the sacrifices they have made for this great country!