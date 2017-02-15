Congrats to the Men’s Golfers with holes-in-one

Denny Anderson

2016 was a banner year for Robson Ranch golfers for making holes-in-one at the Wildhorse Golf Course.

Congratulations to the following members of the Robson Ranch Men’s Golf Association for their hole-in-one: Scott Lancaster (two in one year), Glenn Headley, Lyle Nevius, Gary Johnson, Dennis Jacobson, Mike Caron, Guy Bent and Keith Fisher.

Join in the fun with your fellow Robson Ranch golfers and become a member of the Men’s Golf Association.

Play with your friends and neighbors at one of the best golf courses in North Texas.