Country Concert Dance and Dinner Featuring The Danny Romo Band – February 29

The Danny Romo Band Country Concert Dance and Dinner will be on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. The cost is $35/person.

The Robson Ranch HOA presents The Danny Romo Band! The event will include dinner and a concert at the clubhouse.

Grab your boots and swing on down to the Robson Ranch Ballroom for an evening of country music and dancing! The Danny Romo Band plays anything from country, classic rock, classic country, and blues. They perform all over DFW and are bringing a special show, just for you!

Buffet meal includes BBQ bone-in chicken, mac n cheese, green bean medley, and dinner rolls. A cash bar will also be available!

Ticket sales began Jan. 27, and tickets are available at the Activities Directors Desk Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cash, check, or your member account are accepted for payment.

For questions, contact Shelbi Berg at 940-246-1002 or shelbi.berg@robson.com.