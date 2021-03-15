Steve Simpson, Robson Ranch Club Officer, Host

The Robson Ranch Tech Club meets the second Monday of each month (except August and December) starting at 7 p.m., at the Creative Arts and Technology Center in room 104. We invite all with interest in any technology related topics.

Our Feb. 8 meeting was hosted by Steve Simpson (club officer). The presentation covered a very popular topic, “Cut the Cable…the Final Cut.” Attendees were challenged to think outside the box regarding the advantages of possible saving of money by selecting various streaming hardware and software apps. Included were YouTube “expert” videos of how to best cut the cable. Our meeting was wrapped up with a live demo of Next Gen TV (ATSC 3) Local Affiliate Over the Air Stations utilizing the Plex Media Server and a HD antenna via remote access at the host home.

Please join us each month! The Tech Club has no dues or membership requirements, other than owning or having interest in anything with technology.