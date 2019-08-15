Sandy Meinecke

What a great way to start the fall season by dancing under the moonlight. The dance club will bring the music and moonlight to you on Friday, September 20, in the Clubhouse Ballroom. It will be a night of fun and dancing to live music by Diva G and High Maintenance playing all of your favorite music. Also, there will be the popular door prizes.

Ticket sales start September 9 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the clubhouse or until sold out. Buy just one ticket for yourself or reserve a table for ten. No minimum number of tickets required.

The event will begin with the opening of the bar at 6:30 p.m. From 7:00-10:00 p.m. you will enjoy dancing to music from Diva G and High Maintenance in the Clubhouse Ballroom. Tickets for the dance (includes one drink ticket) are $10/members and $15 for non-members.

Annual membership is $5/per person.

The cash bar will offer beer, wine, mixed drinks and soft drinks.

Note: Ticket sales limited to one table (ten tickets) per person.