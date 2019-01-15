Democratic Club slam dunks the junk

Vicki Baker

Did Robson Ranch Road look a bit cleaner over the past several months? The Democratic Club RR hit the road again in October for its quarterly Adopt-a-Road-Clean Up event. Prior to getting started, the county was asked to mow both sides of the road in advance making the clean-up a bit easier and a lot safer.

The weather was perfect, yet the berms were still quite wet from the earlier rains. Not to be deterred, though, the club’s ten hearty volunteers (Ron and Maureen Lehrer, Denice Marusak, Robert Mitchell, Dennis Hester, Joy and Bob Pashby, Sheri Quarfoot and Margo Ways) worked for 1.5 hours between 8:00 and 9:30 a.m. walking up and down the roadway picking up trash.

The road side clean-up was the club’s most successful to date filling 15 large trash bags and collecting five bags of recyclables. The most unusual items found were a small computer circuit board and a large metal tripod for road construction signs. Additionally, the club reported to Keep Denton Beautiful the need to pick up two wooden pallets, a long piece of rebar and a large political sign.

Litter is an eyesore, plain and simple. Cleaning up loose trash is one of the best ways to pitch in for our community and help the environment and the Democratic Club RR has taken this task head-on. The idiom, “many hands make light work” truly applies to keeping our neighborhood and city looking better.

Want to become involved and better-informed citizens on issues affecting our community, state and country? Then join us on the fourth Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the Clubhouse as Democratic Club Robson Ranch hosts a variety of speakers and community leaders.