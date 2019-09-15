Drone photography comes to the Ranch

Michael Waterhousei

Our Robson Ranch Photo Club is excited to have one of our club founders, Randy Hatcher, make a presentation on drone photography at our September 16 monthly meeting. Randy, who is a private pilot, has recently obtained his FAA certification as a drone pilot. He will be telling us all about drone photography, its legal regulations, etc., and showing us photos as well as videos of his work. There will also be a display of his drones and photos in the Spotlight Window in the CATC building during the fourth week of September. There are amazing possibilities for this type of photography. Everyone at the Ranch is invited to come as our guest to this presentation, 7:00 p.m., September 16.

Our club had a great presentation on wildlife photography presented by Dan Roberts in August. For more information on what our club is up to next, check out our website.