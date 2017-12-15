It was an exciting HOA Trivia Night

Shelbi Mascheri

The November Trivia was one for the books! The sponsor was Core Rehabilitation, hosted by owners Noah Burton and Steve Biorn who were entertained by the players and had awesome door prizes. They consisted of gift bags that were filled with wine, gift cards to restaurants, the movies and more. They did an excellent job being the MC and time keeper and brought delicious snacks for the players to enjoy.

There were 20 playing teams and two spectator teams, and they were full of cheers when they got a question right and “boos” if they missed it! We eased in with some easy questions, but of course there are those that you have to really think about!

For those that haven’t played before, there are six rounds of questions which are made up of three questions each, and teams bet points on their answers. The halftime question had five possible answers, and teams received one point for each correct answer. The final question was worth 20 points, and teams could bet a minimum of one point; if they bet zero points they lost all 20 points. At this point of the night it’s all about strategy when betting on the final questions. Most of the teams were close going into the final question, but the majority got the answer correct! There was even a tie for third place, and those teams had to answer not one but two more questions.

The categories vary each Trivia Night, but here are a few of the questions from the November Trivia. The answers are at the bottom.

1. Animals: What land mammal has the largest eyes?

2. Music: Who wrote the vocals for the McDonald’s jingle I’m Lovin’ It?

3. Drinks: What classic drink consists of sugar, lemon juice, cognac and orange liqueur?

4. Final Question, Games: What game was first published in 1974 and is commonly recognized as the beginning of modern role-playing games?

Eight team members work together as one to come up with the answer and have three minutes to submit it!

The winning team members each received Wildhorse Grill gift certificates.

Congratulations!

Dingbats, 57 points – 1st Place

Cheez Its, 56 Points – 2nd Place

Village Idiots, 53 Points – 3rd Place

Mark your calendars for the first 2018 Trivia Night: Friday, February 16, 7:00-9:30 p.m. sponsored by Darla Powell from Select Rehabilitation Hospital of Denton. Head over to the Wildhorse Grill for an early dinner and then come ready to play!

Answers: 1. Horse; 2. Justin Timberlake; 3. Side Car; 4. Dungeons and Dragons