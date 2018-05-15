Explore with Road Runners

Vicki Baker

Live a life of flavor and tempt your sense of exploration with these fantastic Road Runners’ trips.

August 4-10, 2018: New York State Land Tour (including air fare)

Explore New York state on this seven-day land tour of the Big Apple, Finger Lakes region, Buffalo and Niagara Falls. Tour includes Times Square, two Broadway productions of Escape to Margaritaville and Come from Away, Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, 9/11 Memorial, West Point Military Academy, Rockwell Museum of Western Art, Glenora Winery, New York Wine and Culinary Center, Niagara Falls, Anchor Bar in Buffalo and much, much more.

August 12, 2018: Love Never Dies at the Bass

Don’t miss Love Never Dies—Andrew Lloyd Webber’s spellbinding sequel to the Phantom of the Opera.

August 19, 2018: Campus Theater’s Wizard of Oz

The annual Road Runners visit to the Campus Theater in Denton for the musical production of Wizard of Oz. Look for announcements on ticket sale dates.

September 13-19, 2018: Big Bend Country

Experience Big Bend National Park with specially planned visits to Midland, Fort Davis and San Antonio. Enjoy Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, Presidential Museum, stargazing at the McDonald Observatory, Big Bend National Park tour, lunch in Terlinqua, and two-night stay at Lajitas Resort with optional golf outing.

October 5-7, 2018: Pioneer Woman and Osage County

Explore the Land of Wonder featuring the Pioneer Woman Mercantile. Experience the open prairies for viewing bison at the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve and the wild Mustang sanctuary. Be the judge at the National Indian Taco Championship.

November 30-December 2, 2018: Dickens on the Strand

Stay in the four-diamond Hotel Galvez and step back into 19th century Victorian London during Galveston’s annual holiday festival. The event features parades, non-stop entertainment on six stages, strolling carolers, roving musicians, hand bell concert, Dickens’ soiree at 1892 Bishop’s Palace, and Moody Gardens ICE and Festival of Lights.

January 13-20, 2019: Annual Winter Cruise

Annual Winter Cruise for a terrific fun in the sun vacation. Depart from Galveston and cruise with Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas to Cozumel, Georgetown, Grand Cayman and Falmouth, Jamaica.

February 20-27, 2019: Costa Rica Land Tour

This amazing eight-day land tour of Costa Rica hits the highlights as rainforests, volcanoes, rivers traveling through mountains, beaches and natural resources unfold before your eyes.

Remember, for trips like these and many others, you must be a Road Runners member. Visit our website at www.rrrrclub.com for detailed trip information and membership forms.