Fellowship At The Ranch

My Christmas List

Just a few days ago I thought about what I really want for Christmas. It was a list of all the things that, in a perfect world, would be different in our house. Yet, as I look back over it, I can’t help thinking about how different that list is from one I might have written years ago when our children and grandchildren were small. And the truth is, it made me a bit sad.

Our kids are grown, and their children are also. In fact, I will perform the wedding of our eldest granddaughter in January.

So, there are a few things I’d like to add to my Christmas list; things that I never would have wished for so long ago.

* I used to wish that I didn’t have to stay up until 2:00 a.m., assembling toys and stuffing stockings. Now I wish someone wanted a doll house with a million little screws like the one my sister sent our daughter. And oh, how I wish someone believed in Santa.

* I used to wish I could get just a little more sleep on Christmas morning. Now I wish I could hear the pitter patter of tiny feet racing down the hall and the excited squeals of children delighted to see what Santa brought.

* I used to wish for just a few hours to myself to wrap presents. Now I wish I had sticky fingers in my hair and chocolate kisses on my cheeks. I wish we had a whole new set of Christmas ornaments made out of macaroni and dough and goofy school pictures that my wife would carefully hang on the tree.

* I used to wish they would all sit still for a Christmas photo. Now I wish they would all be home at the same time for a Christmas photo.

* I used to wish it wouldn’t snow. How tired I got of the bundling and unbundling, the soggy mittens and the wet boots. Now I wish I could see chubby-faced little ones turning to the sky to catch a snowflake on their tongues.

* I used to wish, in spite of the late nights and the mess and the hassle, that they could all stay little just a little longer. I guess I still wish I could freeze time.

I wish that our boys would always want to wrestle and rough house and make too much noise and drive me a little bit crazy. I wish our girls would always want to be in the kitchen with Edie and cuddle with her under a pile of blankets.

No, they are not little anymore and, very soon, we will add another family to our clan. But Christmas is still pretty magical. Christ is celebrated, love is shared and too much food is eaten. So, I guess as far as wishes go, mine really are coming true.

