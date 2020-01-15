Fellowship at the Ranch Likes to Eat!

Dennis Dotson

No surprise! How do you get 70 people into one home in Robson Ranch? Answer: potluck dinner! The Fellowship at the Ranch Church held our Christmas potluck dinner after Sunday Service, Dec. 15. God was kind to us and provided excellent weather. Many of us brought hungry appetites. Experiencing the warmth of a sunny day with friendly people all mingling about enjoying home-cooked food was awesome! It reminds us how much fun we have together when we take time out of our busy Robson schedules to relax. Relaxing and enjoying Christian fellowship between friends is in part what God intended.

We welcome anyone interested in finding a local church to drop by our 10:30 a.m. Sunday Fellowship Service here at the Clubhouse. We try hard to start at 10:30 a.m., yet often run a bit late given our congregation really enjoys the time to greet and chat. What a blessing. If you are looking for a church which feels inviting, we suggest you give us a try. We are a contemporary casual style church. To learn more about Fellowship at the Ranch, visit us at our website, www.fellowshipattheranchchurch.com. Special thanks to our event coordinator Lori Slocum and to Bruce and Cynthia Drury for use of their home.