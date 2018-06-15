Fidelity SOT Charity Golf: $16,000 rainout fundraiser

Sam Goodrich

The 2018 edition of the Support Our Troops charity golf tournament was washed away by the rain but the generosity of SOT’s community support shined through. The military honor dinner the night before the tournament was well attended. Twenty-eight military guests and over 100 Robson Ranch residents listened to guest speakers, Onisa Treibs, the branch manager of Title Sponsor Fidelity Investments, Susan Galbraith, the SOT president, and Bill Moore, SOT First Vice president, while enjoying an evening that celebrated and honored those who sacrifice and serve to protect the homeland.

After dinner most of the out of town military guests and their families retired to the comfort of one of the generous Robson Resident family host homes.

Even though the tournament was canceled on Friday morning, the tournament luncheon was held and a drawing was conducted for $4,500 worth of items donated to the tournament.

Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, donors and players, over $16,000 was raised for the SOT charity.

On Friday evening, three potluck dinners were held to honor the military guests before they returned to duty on Saturday.

The SOT charity golf tournament is a unique partnership between Robson Corporation who pays for all military golf and meal expenses, numerous outside business and resident sponsors and donors and generous Robson Ranch residents who open their homes to military guests and staff the 100-plus volunteer positions needed for the tournament.

